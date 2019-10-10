HDA to hold Community House-Raising later this month

Later this month, community members will be offered another opportunity to help others in the county.
From Oct. 19-26, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA), a nonprofit affordable housing provider, will host its annual Community House-Raising event. During that week, HDA members said, hundreds of volunteers are expected to join HDA’s carpenter crews as they build a new house for a local family.
“The tradition of house and barn raisings goes back hundreds of years in Eastern Kentucky,” said Jane Rose Britton, HDA’s volunteer and community coordinator. “Mountain people have always believed in helping one another, especially if someone in our community is in need.”
From footers to finish, officials at HDA said they intend for the house to be built in six weeks or less, with the goal of moving the family into the home by Thanksgiving. “Building a home requires a lot of resources,” said HDA Executive Director Scott McReynolds. “As a nonprofit, all of our work is accomplished through donors, sponsors and grants. In order to build this home for this family, we need gifts of money, equipment, tools and plenty of helping hands,” he continued.
This year, HDA has been selected to receive a matching grant from the Perry County Community Foundation as part of its “Supporting Success in Perry County” challenge. The Foundation will match all donations dollar for dollar up to $5,000, which means all donations will have twice the impact. The match deadline is Oct. 31.
After the home is completed, HDA plans to hold an Open House in which they will invite people to see the house the community built together.
“The Open House is an opportunity to bring everyone together yet again, and show them what is possible when we care about our community and each other,” McReynolds said. “To see what the gift of a home means to a working class, mountain family is one of the most moving things you can ever witness.”
All are welcome to volunteer to help out with the house-raising. No construction experience is necessary, but those interested in participating – whether individuals or groups – will need to sign up on the agency’s website www.hdahome.org. Official event sponsorships are also available. Donations can be made online or by regular mail to the Housing Development Alliance, P.O. Box 7284, Hazard, Ky. 41702. For more information about the event, please contact Jane Rose Britton at, (606) 436-0497, or email her at, janie@housingdevelopmentalliance.org.
