Hundreds of people came together for a night of music, food and fun all while helping support flood relief efforts from the July flooding.

The “Healing to the Holler” Eastern Kentucky flood benefit concert was held on Friday, Aug. 26, in downtown Hazard. Proceeds from the event are being given to victims of the July flooding and supporting flood relief efforts.

Stacie Fugate, director of InVision Hazard and coordinator for the Appalachians for Appalachia, said the stage was donated by Appalachians for Appalachia and the Perry County Community Foundation, and event organizers only had to pay for the T-shirts being sold with everything else being profit, so they were grateful for all the support and help.

All food and drink vendors donated a portion of their proceeds, said Fugate, and all the musicians donated their time, as did the sound crew.

Because of all this, Fugate said, during the event they raised more than $4,700 with ticket sales, T-shirt sales and Venmo transactions.

The act of giving and community support, said Fugate, meant a lot during this time. Fugate said for the first week after the flood many of the vendors located downtown, such as Big Daddy’s BBQ, weren’t open because they were out providing to the community, and they still chose to donate a portion of their profits from the concert which shows how amazing local people are.

“Small businesses don’t have the funds to do this point blank period, but they do anyways and they continue to show up for their community which has been awesome,” said Fugate.

Performers for the concert consisted of several small town, local bands including The Local Honeys, Ben Fugate and the Burning Trash Band, Laidback Country Picker, Larah Helayne, Coaltown Dixie and Nate Brooks. Food and drink vendors included the Hazard Coffee Company, Dragon’s Breath BBQ, West Sixth Brewery and Big Daddy’s BBQ.

Fugate said she estimates that approximately 200 people attended the concert, and many of the people who came were from out of state.

“Which I think is a really cool thing too. They got to see what life is like on a normal day or a normal event on Main Street in Hazard,” said Fugate. “Seeing that kind of camaraderie and that kind of collaboration between the locals and outsiders was really special.”

In addition to helping flood relief efforts, the concert helped showcase Hazard and Perry County's spirit and allowed them to show outsiders the growth being done in the area, said Fugate.

“There are obviously the stereotypes about eastern Kentucky that there’s nothing to do here, they’re all ghost towns and stuff like that, so I think that an event like this certainly disproves that,” said Fugate, adding she believes that events like the benefit concert will help boost tourism in the future and makes a lasting impression on people to return to the area.

“It was just a magical night. I think everybody kind of needed it a little bit, just to return to some sort of normalcy,” said Fugate.

InVision Hazard and its community partners hope to hold future benefit concerts, said Fugate.