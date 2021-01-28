This week, local healthcare leaders continued to educate and update the community with information about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations.

On Jan. 26, during the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting, Maria Braman, chief executive officer at Hazard ARH, presented a timeline of the pandemic to demonstrate how far the area has come within the past year.

“It started in Dec. 2019 that we started hearing about this new virus coming out of Wuhan, China, and then by January of last year — so a full year ago — was when we first had the virus enter the United States and really devastated a nursing home in Washington. That nursing home had two-thirds of their residents infected with the virus, they had 47 workers infected and they lost 35 people,” said Braman. She continued, “By March 27 of last year, New York already had 23,000 cases and was looking at a 32 percent mortality rate in their hospitals. March 6 is when the first case hit Kentucky.”

At that point, said Braman, ARH had already begun preparing by setting up a command task force in February, so the organization’s hospitals would be prepared for when the virus hit their respective service areas. ARH, she said, made sure to have personal protective equipment (PPE) stocked for workers, and clinical teams were established to stay up-to-date on information regarding the virus and the development of a vaccine.

The work done by the clinical teams, she said, helped ARH remain informed and helped them better serve their communities. “What we found is that patients in the ARH system did better than patients around the country. That’s significant because we know that our population in Eastern Kentucky are not healthier than the rest of the nation, we actually have some of the most challenging health conditions that make it more difficult to get over COVID. Work that was done by the clinical team really helped have better outcomes than what was expected.”

Currently, said Braman, ARH is concerned with the new variant of the virus, and is preparing for the possibility of it hitting the area by March if there is another spike.

“We are concerned (about the new variant),” said Braman. The current numbers of the present virus, she said, are decreasing, which is allowing ARH to handle a surge if it occurs.

“We are in a position where we can comfortably handle that in our system,” she said.

ARH, said Braman, along with other local healthcare providers, will continue to push for vaccinations within the communities they serve. The problem they are facing, she said, is that the demand of vaccine is higher than the supply.

“The amount of vaccine that we get allocated from the state right now, it’s not enough vaccine to get our communities vaccinated quickly enough. If we were vaccinating at the rate we currently are it would take two years to get everyone vaccinated,” she said.

As of presstime, Braman said that only 52 percent of the population in the ARH service area has been willing to receive vaccines. Approximately 11,653 individuals have been vaccinated by ARH, she said. “Overall I think this has been a really challenging time, but I am really proud of our community,” said Braman.

Scott Lockard, public health director of the KRDHD, said that the district has been seeing a decline in cases. However, Perry County is still considered a red zone county.

“I feel like the vaccine is instilling hope in people again, there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Lockard.

“We’re seeing a decline, thankfully,” said Lockard. “All of our counties have been in red for quite a while. The incidence rate here in Perry County, we’re still in the red here in Perry with a 29.4 incidence rate.”

The KRDHD, he said, is also concerned about the new variant of the virus, and is reminding people to continue following recommended safety precautions and guidelines.

“It is much more easily transmissible than the current variant we’re seeing,” said Lockard. “It’s just a reminder too that we can’t let up on our wearing of face masks, social distancing, avoiding mass gatherings, everything else. We’re not out of the woods by any means, so we need to keep taking all those precautions to protect the people of our community,” Lockard said.

Lockard said he wants to also encourage people to check up on others during this time.

“People have been quarantining and isolating for a long time now, so let’s really be mindful of that,” he said. “We’re seeing spikes in overdoses and suicides, people that are really just having a hard time because of pandemic fatigue.”

As of Jan. 25, the KRDHD reported that Perry County has had 1,925 total cases, eight new cases on Monday, with 24 total deaths and a 29.4 incidence rate.