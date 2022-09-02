On the weekend of Aug. 27-28, Helping Hands disaster relief continued cleanup efforts following the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
Earlier in August, command centers in Hazard and Martin hosted more than 1,600 Helping Hands volunteers from congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. With a combined 38,000 hours volunteered, volunteers worked to muck out homes and buildings, clear debris and tear out drywall, flooring and carpets. In total, they completed 458 cases submitted to the Crisis Cleanup hotline.
Cleaning supplies, shovels, chainsaws, wheelbarrows and other supplies needed to aid victims of the flooding have been shipped to the command centers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints global humanitarian organization, Latter-day Saint Charities, to aid with the continued cleanup and relief efforts.
Prior to last weekend, local church members had already volunteered thousands of hours coordinating relief efforts; mucking out homes; collecting and delivering food, water, and other supplies; assisting at relief centers; and providing more than 2,000 meals to first responders and displaced families. Additionally, the Church had already sent six semi-truck loads of relief supplies to eastern Kentucky, including more than 85,000 bottles of water, more than 3,800 five-gallon plastic buckets full of cleaning supplies, food for more than 10,500 meals, 600 pounds of clothing, over 400 cases of dish soap, over 280 cases of laundry detergent, 200 pairs of gloves, 100 cases of trash bags,125 shovels, 100 sleds, 50 push brooms, 40 box fans and a pallet jack.
Officials estimate more than 1,200 additional volunteers from Latter-day Saint congregations in Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia camp out at or near the command centers and worked through the weekend to help with the monumental cleanup effort.
The volunteer centers were set up at the Martin Command Center on 75 Autumn Drive in Martin, and the Hazard Command Center at 106 Rock Ridge Road in Hazard, on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.