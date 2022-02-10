2-10 Hazard Academics.jpg

Hazard High School students recently placed well during the KAAC 55th District Academic Tournament.

Recently, several Hazard High School students placed during the KAAC 55th District Tournament for high school academics.

HHS results for the KAAC 55th district tournament include:

 

Mathematics

First place — Paul Han

Second place — Alexa Muha

Third place — Ezrie Justice

 

Science

First place — Caden Couch and Hunter Raichel

Fifth place — Sofia Sher

 

Social Studies

First place — Jonathan Counts

Second place — Caden Couch

Fourth place — Jacob Stoffel

 

Language Arts

First place — Chezney Booth

Third place — Kassidy Sturgill

 

Arts & Humanities

First place — Chezney Booth

Fifth place — Sarah Campbell

 

Written Composition

First place — Grace Amburgey

Fourth place — Cailin Lindon

 

Future Problem Solving — First place

 

Quick Recall– First place

 

Overall– First place 55th District Champions

 

HHS officials said they are proud of their students’ performance during the tournament.

Recommended for you