Recently, several Hazard High School students placed during the KAAC 55th District Tournament for high school academics.
HHS results for the KAAC 55th district tournament include:
Mathematics
First place — Paul Han
Second place — Alexa Muha
Third place — Ezrie Justice
Science
First place — Caden Couch and Hunter Raichel
Fifth place — Sofia Sher
Social Studies
First place — Jonathan Counts
Second place — Caden Couch
Fourth place — Jacob Stoffel
Language Arts
First place — Chezney Booth
Third place — Kassidy Sturgill
Arts & Humanities
First place — Chezney Booth
Fifth place — Sarah Campbell
Written Composition
First place — Grace Amburgey
Fourth place — Cailin Lindon
Future Problem Solving — First place
Quick Recall– First place
Overall– First place 55th District Champions
HHS officials said they are proud of their students’ performance during the tournament.