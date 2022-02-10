Recently, several Hazard High School students placed during the KAAC 55th District Tournament for high school academics.

HHS results for the KAAC 55th district tournament include:

Mathematics

First place — Paul Han

Second place — Alexa Muha

Third place — Ezrie Justice

Science

First place — Caden Couch and Hunter Raichel

Fifth place — Sofia Sher

Social Studies

First place — Jonathan Counts

Second place — Caden Couch

Fourth place — Jacob Stoffel

Language Arts

First place — Chezney Booth

Third place — Kassidy Sturgill

Arts & Humanities

First place — Chezney Booth

Fifth place — Sarah Campbell

Written Composition

First place — Grace Amburgey

Fourth place — Cailin Lindon

Future Problem Solving — First place

Quick Recall– First place

Overall– First place 55th District Champions

HHS officials said they are proud of their students’ performance during the tournament.