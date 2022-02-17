To celebrate Black History Month, the students and staff of Hazard High School are completing several projects throughout the month. The goal, said school officials, is to incorporate knowledge of Black history not only throughout the month of February, but also throughout the whole year.

“For Black History Month, this month, we’re doing a couple of interesting projects in the social studies department. We are working with students to place murals around the school of important history makers and game changers in Black history,” said Patrick Hall, a social studies teacher at Hazard High School, explaining that one of the assignments the history department has given students was to create murals of influential Black figures.

This mural poster project, said Hall, has been very engaging and effective for students, he said.

“We found that this has been a really great supplement to our lessons. We try to teach Black History all year round as part of all of our classes. We talk about things like the Tulsa Massacre, we talk about the civil rights movement, but it’s been really great to just see the organic learning that is taking place with these posters,” said Hall, stating that he often sees students walk up to the posters in the hallway and look up who the figures are. “Just having these posters and these murals around the school, I think, is doing a lot to stimulate student interest about who some of these important figures are.”

Hall said he tries to bring local history into lessons when he can, and he wants to shine a light on local African-Americans, so the department will be featuring some local people in the project. Among those local individuals being featured include Sam Smith, a local basketball player and HHS alumni, and Charles Williams, an artist from Blue Diamond. Featuring the local people, said Hall, is special for the students.

“It makes it come alive for them in certain ways,” he said.

Brittany Wolfe, the Hazard High School science department chair and science teacher, said that HHS has been teaching about Black history in every grade level at the high school, as well as select eighth grade students.

The science department, said Wolfe, is working on a project where students were assigned different influential Black scientists and doctors, as well as people who were influential in the process of science. Included in the project list were Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were taken without her permission and they were used to create vaccines, and J. Marion Sims, a white doctor during times of slavery who did most of his gynecological studies on Black slaves who did not receive anesthesia and he also invented several procedures still used today.

“But he did it in a way that kind of took the dignity away from those Black slaves and he never really gave them credit,” said Wolfe.

After being assigned a person, students then researched their person and presented their information to their class.

“All of my students have been doing a focus on Black History Month and how it relates to science,” said Wolfe. “Our goal for this is to not talk about it for just one month out of the year, but to figure out a way it can be incorporated into your disciplines.

“It’s important to give this information to the students because changing for the future starts with these kids so if we can fuel them with the knowledge that they normally wouldn’t have learned on their own or in some other class then they can take that with them to the future, they can tell these stories to their children, they can incorporate it into their lives for the future and that sort of thing,” Wolfe said.

Many of the students said they were unaware of who their assigned people were prior to the project, but they all agreed assignments like this are important in today’s society.

“I think it’s important to have projects like this to show that Black lives and Black scientists did in fact make major developments in the scientific field and it wasn’t just people of the white race, because Black people also are very smart and do amazing things as well,” said Bennett Shepherd, an eighth grade student at Hazard Middle School.

Kiera Edwards, also an eighth grade student at Hazard Middle School, agreed.

“They have done a lot of research and they have made the things that we need to talk about and things we wouldn’t have if they didn’t research them,” said Edwards.

School staff said they hope to continue teaching about Black history throughout the year not just during this month.

“We really are striving to ensure that Black history is something that is taught year round, it’s not something that is isolated to one month,” said Hall.

“I think just some of the topics this year that I’ve been able to talk about — I’ve been able to talk about some really exciting things and exciting people,” Hall said. “The fact that we get to talk about that all year long as just been, for me as a teacher, really gratifying.”