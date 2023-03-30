During the March 28 Chamber of Commerce meeting, three Hazard High School students presented a school project relating to finances.
Luke Glaser, a teacher at HHS and a city commissioner for the City of Hazard, said the exponential functions unit of his pre-calculus class doesn’t take a typical exam, but instead do a presentation to demonstrate what they have learned and apply that knowledge to real world situations.
“Instead of a traditional exam we connect exponential functions to real world applications and students give a presentation on that, and the most effective presentation is they present to the Perry County Chamber of Commerce,” said Glaser.
To demonstrate the knowledge gained in Glaser’s class, some of his economics students presented to the chamber of commerce members, as well as the community leaders and members in attendance. The student presentation was about fiscal responsibility, and allowed the students to explain exponential functions and define terms related to them, as well as give examples seen in the real world such as interest, banking and credit cards.
The presentation was created by four of Glaser’s students: Casey Brewer, Emily Allen, Madeline Helm and Kim Sizemore. Brewer, Allen and Sizemore attended the chamber meeting and gave the presentation.
After giving the presentation, each of the students informed the community and Chamber members about what they took away from the experience. Allen and Sizemore both said they feel the biggest lesson they got was to pay your bills, while Brewer said she took away the lesson to be responsible with credit.
“I gathered if you do use a credit card, definitely use it responsibly,” said Brewer.