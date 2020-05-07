On April 29, officials with Hazard High School announced that the school submitted a plan for holding an in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, and healthcare officials have approved the plan.
Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs said the senior students have missed out on so many experiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the school officials want to try and make sure that they provide the students with the best graduation experience they can while still adhering to regulations regarding social distancing.
“What we came up with — to follow the guidelines that (Gov. Andy Beshear) has set out — for each graduate, we are going to have a set time to report to the Forum,” said Combs. HHS office staff, said Combs, will contact the graduates’ families and provide specific information about the graduation events.
The plan, she said, consists of 15 steps and several checkpoints to ensure the safety of students, their families and staff. There will be a select number of people allowed per graduate, said Combs. All parts of the graduation will be filmed over several days and compiled together, said Combs, and then copies will be sent to each graduate. “This is an unprecedented time and we just have to take the steps to make sure that we honor them the best way we can,” said Combs.
“What we really want to do is make sure every kid in the class of 2020 walks across that stage,” said Hazard High School Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini.
“They have been through a lot this year, so we want to make graduation very special for them,” said Combs. “We want to make this a special time not only for the graduates, but also for the families. They’ve worked very hard through their whole school career to get to this point, and we want them to have the most special day they can with the situation going on.”
Combs said she hopes that the seniors remain strong throughout the pandemic, and that they don’t allow the unfortunate events to stop them from accomplishing their goals.
“We know they’ve had a lot of obstacles and we hope this just makes them stronger and that they don’t let any of these obstacles stand in the way of the goals and plans they have for the future,” said Combs.
The HHS graduation is currently scheduled for May 16 and May 17.
