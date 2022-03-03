In an assembly on Feb. 28, Hazard High School (HHS) welcomed home alumnus Jimmy Nick Eversole, a graduate of the Hazard High School Class of 2019, who was just returning from Parris Island, South Carolina. The assembly was held to honor and recognize Eversole for his completion of Basic Training for the U.S. Marine Corps.

School officials said they are proud of Eversole.

HHS Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini said that typically a lot of the students are unsure of their career and educational options around graduation, but Eversole knew what he wanted to do. “After graduating many students are unsure if they want to go to college, trade or technical school, but Nick chose the Marine Corps,” said Mobelini.

Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs was Eversole’s preschool teacher and said the district is very proud of Eversole and his accomplishments.

“We are so proud of Nick. He is a great example of how hard work and dedication can pay off. He is an awesome example of courage and strength,” said Combs.

During the assembly, Eversole spoke to the student body about his time at Hazard High School and how his experience has changed his life. “The military showed me respect, how to carry myself and

appreciate the little things in life. HHS helped me because like the Marines it is one big family at Hazard High with Happy and the teachers. I had some great influences to help me get to where I am today,” said Eversole. “Once a bulldog, always a bulldog.”

Upon addressing the school, Eversole was presented with the title “Duke of Hazard” by Mayor Mobelini and other city officials. Eversole was also presented with a flag that flew over the city of Hazard the day of his graduation.

After his visit home to his alma mater, Eversole shipped out Tuesday for his assignment.