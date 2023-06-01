The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) announced new members of the 2023-2024 Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council on May 22. Among the 25 new public high school students named to serve on the council, one student - Carley Watts - is representing Hazard.

Established to gather student feedback on critical issues impacting students and schools, the council connects Kentucky students with KDE staff to develop ideas to strengthen student voice and transform education. The group meets regularly with the commissioner, both in person and virtually, to discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting students throughout Kentucky.

“Members of the student advisory council offer valuable insights to us at the Kentucky Department of Education, and it is essential that students continue to have a meaningful and purposeful voice in decision-making,” said Commissioner of Education and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass. “Last year’s council offered a list of key recommendations regarding school safety, and we look forward to hearing from and working with these exceptional student leaders in the year ahead.”

Carley Watts, a Hazard High School student, recently completed her freshman (9th grade) year and will be entering her sophomore (10th) grade in the upcoming ’23-’24 school year. Watts was selected to serve on the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council and said she is thankful and excited for the opportunity.

“I am just so, so thrilled. When I first applied I didn’t expect to get in, I had kind of applied late at the last minute. I just told them what I thought and what I thought would be good for the use of Kentucky. When I got to the finals I was very excited to make it that far. When they told me I got selected I could have cried (because) I was so happy,” said Watts.

Watts said she believes she will bring leadership skills and relevant ideas to the council.

“I believe they were looking for kids who really wanted to make a difference in their community and the future of our community. I believe with my background of working in politics and stuff and interning and doing odd jobs I think that they saw the potential and the love I have for our youth and our community,” said Watts. “I feel like I can make an impact and I can make changes in a very kind way without being too harsh or abrasive.”

Watts said the council will be working on several projects, but one of her main priorities is going to be promoting student mental health. “I feel like that is a big problem today and I want to make sure that everybody is happy and healthy,” said Watts, explaining she hopes to help the school system improve as a whole.

The newly-selected members will serve for the 2023-2024 school year and, if eligible, will have the option to serve again in the fall of 2024.

More than 100 students applied for a spot on the advisory council this year.

Membership consists of four positions from each of the Kentucky Supreme Court Districts; one student from the Kentucky School for the Blind; one student from the Kentucky School for the Deaf; and student members enrolled in career and technical education pathways. Additional information about the council is available on the KDE website, education.ky.gov.

The first meeting of the 2023-2024 school year will take place virtually in August.