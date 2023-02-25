The City of Hazard is still taking applications for two summer fellowship programs — the City of Hazard Civic Fellowship and the Entrepreneurship Fellowship.
These paid experiences are valuable for anyone interested in local government, politics, public policy or local economy, or for anyone who is interested in helping the City of Hazard become better.
The City of Hazard Civic Fellowship gives high school and college students the opportunity to work on a project that will benefit Hazard, while learning the ins and outs of local government. The City of Hazard Entrepreneur Fellowship will allow high school and college students to work with our shops and owners to learn the ropes of what it takes to own your own business.
The deadline for applications is March 10.
To apply, visit, https://forms.gle/xRSkHRnJS9nYZmSs8.