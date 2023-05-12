Young Eastern Kentuckians shared their stories, ideas and hopes for the future of their communities at the 35th annual East Kentucky Leadership Conference in Hazard April 27-28.

At a conference focused on the July 2022 flood that devastated communities in four counties, young voices rang crystal clear in the retelling of harrowing escapes as the waters rose, community care after they receded, and the lasting impacts on their lives — as high-school students returning to campuses after a global pandemic and a disaster attributed to climate change.

Each of the eight students on the first day’s panel were directly impacted by the flood.

Mark Riley and his sister, Shayla, of Buckhorn High School in Perry County, were at soccer practice when the rain started July 28. Their home quickly became an island. It was night and the power was out, so seeing how to rescue neighbors was nearly impossible.

Sawyer Noe’s stepfather used the light from lightning strikes to guide them toward people who needed help that night in Knott County, and Kelsey Goins’ family had to bust windows from her grandmother’s home to rescue her. Goins is a Jenkins High School student.

Anna Eldridge, a Jenkins senior, was home alone when the flood came. By the time she got her dog and came back into her living room, her house had three to four feet of water.

“It was surprising because our houses are actually higher up from the ground and the creek,” she said.

Eldridge, her mother and her sister lived in a home behind her grandmother’s on about an acre of land backing up to a mountain, with a small creek about 10 feet below average ground level flowing by.

“The fact that the water even got in [our houses] is crazy,” she said.

But the Kentucky River is about a mile away, so their home was in the direct path of the flood, she said, and it did get in. After Eldridge retrieved her dog and used a kayak to rescue her grandmother, they watched from the road above as their lives became consumed by floodwaters, helpless to prevent it.

But like so many in Eastern Kentucky after that night, Eldridge was anything but helpless when the waters receded. Communities came together to muck out homes and help distribute supplies. People who “never got out of their houses” came to help, she said, including young children and, of course, teenagers from Jenkins High School. They came together to do “whatever needed to be done.”

“Everyone in our community was affected for the most part,” she said. “They may not all have the same stories, but they were all affected in some way.”

Soon after the flood, Eldridge and her family moved into a temporary trailer where her house once stood and they are still living in the one-bedroom camper today. With three people and two dogs, the space is far from ideal.

But she said the family is rebuilding a house on the property “as we speak.” They hope to be back into a permanent home by the end of summer.

“Letcher County is home,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a house or not. The place is the home.”

All students featured at the conference continue to feel the impacts of the flood in their education. Several schools were flooded, including Buckhorn High, where the water reached the ceiling, and Knott County Central, which took on enough water to damage the floors throughout the building.

The school year was pushed back, starting in September instead of August, to allow time for mucking out and necessary repairs. Students from Buckhorn had to relocate 45 minutes away, to an old elementary school in Hazard, because the damage was so extensive. They share that space with students from Robinson Elementary School; its old building was destroyed in the flood of Troublesome Creek.

Letcher County Central High School took in an elementary school that was completely flooded. And in Knott County, the vocational and technical college was destroyed, forcing those students to move into the high school. The tight quarters have created tension among students and added stress in a time of almost constant worry.

“There is tremendous heartbreak in our students and teachers,” said Sawyer Noe, a student at Knott County Central.

Before July 28, many students, including Hunter Combs, a junior at Knott Central, were ready to experience their first “normal” year of school after not being able to attend for much of the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have not known a high school year without issues,” Combs said.

He said he has always been “a big school kid” who loved going to school, but the last three years have left their mark.

“From the pandemic, and then the floods, people have been impacted mentally,” he said. “It’s been really hard to recover.”

Eldridge was looking forward to her senior year at Jenkins being normal after the pandemic. She hoped to finish her high-school softball career and get to spend plenty of time with her friends before graduating and leaving for college, but the flood changed everything.

Because school started late, the curriculum was truncated and sped up, making it hard to absorb, Eldridge said. Her mother lost her tax documents in the flood, which meant she couldn’t apply for federal student aid until mid-February, and she’s worried about the amount she might get because funds are allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applying for college also had to wait until November and December — after some schools’ deadline had passed. Eldridge says she constantly feels the stress of it all. But mostly, she’s sad to have missed time with her friends.

“We’re fixing to be adults, and we’re missing all those interaction with our friends,” she said. They’re getting to make memories together now, she said, but they are all still impacted mentally by the flood and its aftermath.

Kelli Moore moderated both youth panels after working with the high schoolers for six months. She said their stories have “echoed in her head” since those first meetings last fall, and we need to listen to what they want and need.

“We've been in hurry as adults to get back to normal because we thought that's what [the students] wanted and needed, but maybe it's not. They are very resilient, our students, but we need to be mindful of what they’re asking for,” said Moore, who works for Partners for Rural Impact, a Berea-based nonprofit that says it specializes in place-based partnerships for student opportunity and success.

What the students are asking for is gathering places in their communities where they can be with friends; affordable housing for themselves and their neighbors’; well-paying jobs with good benefits; and a return to community togetherness. They see the tragedy of the flood as an opportunity to rebuild their communities for the better.

“There is no better time to build back better than when everything you have is gone,” Noe said. “We hear people say the community will never be the same, but just because it’s different doesn’t mean it’s bad or it can’t be better.”

But many will need help to make that happen. Hannah Damron of Jenkins High School said community members don’t have money or time to fix or rebuild their houses — a concern shared by her fellow panelists. They also agreed that the jobs available to people in Eastern Kentucky don’t allow for much beyond living paycheck to paycheck.

Eldridge said most people in Letcher County who aren’t in education or health care are working in fast-food jobs or trade jobs that require them to travel outside the county.

“We can’t make a living here and make it feel like we’re making a difference,” she said. “We need good jobs with good benefits so people can live a good life.”

Most of the students said they would stay in Eastern Kentucky if they could access their dream jobs in their communities.

Moore said she learned many things from the students over the six months she worked with them, and one thing was clear: They love their communities and they want to stay in them.

“The number one thing that attracts them to Eastern Kentucky is community,” she said.

The students want the flood and the aftermath to be a lesson about the power of community in the region.

“Our community will be the glue that keeps us together,” Eldridge said, adding that this is especially true with young people. “We will pull us together and get us rebuilding better."

Ivy Brashear, a native of Perry County, is the David Hawpe Fellow in Appalachian Reporting at UK’s Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues. The fellowship is named for the late Courier Journal editor and East Kentucky Bureau reporter who was a native of Pikeville.