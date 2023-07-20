On Friday, July 14, HisPins Youth Archery in collaboration with Shade Tree Ministries organized a community block party in Downtown Hazard on Mainstreet to end their week-long visit in the community. This collaborative event was orchestrated under the guidance of Harold Davis, the Director of HisPins Youth Archery, alongside members from Christ Baptist Church from Cold Springs, Kentucky and others.
HisPins, a camp-like youth ministry, partners with various churches to facilitate exciting and enriching experiences for the youth. These experiences are woven around the sport of archery, which engages kids alongside biblical teachings.
“It can be a week-long event, similar to vacation bible school or perhaps just a weekend and we work alongside the church and the community to make events based on what they’d like to see,” said Davis.
The event saw participation from numerous organizations, including Christ Baptist, First Baptist of Hazard, Big Creek of Hazard, and Ohio Valley Baptist and provided free food like hotdogs, cotton candy and popcorn. The event offered games, as well as inflatables in front the auditorium. The attendees also were given the opportunity to try out some archery at their temporary range located behind city hall.
“We want to use HisPins Youth Archery to help churches share Jesus with their communities,” said Davis.
Davis said they strive to create an event that could potentially draw in crowds that otherwise would not come into contact with the ministry, to give the church and families a chance to build connections.