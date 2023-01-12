Local police agencies are attempting to increase the safety on the county’s roads.

Kentucky State Police and the Perry County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Jan. 5 in Hazard to discuss the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project.

According to the mission statement provided by KSP, the High Five Project is a data-driven, multi agency effort to increase seat belt use and reduce serious injury and fatal crashes on rural roads in Kentucky through the use of education, engineering and enforcement.

“We’re excited today is the launch of the High Five program,” said Bill Bell, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.

Bell said this program resembles a similar program that was initiated in Pike County, where they approached the serious problem of having a high percentage of injury and fatality due to non-seat belt automobile accidents.

“This program is more robust and I’m looking forward to this program kicking off here in Perry County as it has in four other counties so far in Kentucky,” said Bell.

Kentucky State Trooper Matt Gayheart spoke at the press conference to give more details about the launch of the program and to shed background as to why this program is needed in Perry County.

“Year after year, Perry County has ranked in the top of Kentucky, per capita, for unbelted deaths. This is something we must change. The High Five program will attempt to do just that,” said Gayheart.

Gayheart said they will be using a three step approach to try and lower the number of unbelted deaths in Perry County, as outlined in the program.

“First through education. It’s imperative that we educate the public,” Gayheart said. “I think it starts with our youth, we need to educate them more and more on the importance of seat belts. This program will allow us to have several different types of events, aimed at educating our youth.”

According to Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, unbelted fatalities in car accidents is something he has unfortunately seen a lot of in his time in law enforcement.

“My first year as sheriff, in 2019, I believe in that year alone, we had 20 traffic fatalities, and I think each one of those was due to not wearing a seat belt,” said Engle.

Engle said the Kentucky Department of Highway Safety contacted the sheriff’s office to let them know they had a problem with traffic fatalities in Perry County.

“Here’s some Perry County statistics between 2018 and 2020. Perry County was 19th overall in safety concerns, 14th in fatalities across the state, 18th in fatal and serious injuries and here’s the one that sticks out,” Engle said. “Perry County is number one in the state, in unbelted percentages in fatalities.”

Sheriff Engle said these are statistics in which the county does not want to lead.

“People are dying, it’s our neighbors, it’s our friends, it’s children, we have to lower these numbers,” Engle said. “We’re going to be working with our community partners and you'll especially see us with KSP. We hope to look down the road in a couple years and say that this program saved lives. If it saves one life, trust me, it’s going to be worth it.”