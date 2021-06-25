The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky (CLCKY) has announced it received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $7,513.

The center is one of over 40 facilities located worldwide that were started to carry on the educational mission of the seven Challenger Astronauts lost in the shuttle disaster over 35 years ago. For 22 years, the center has been motivated by their mission to inspire and promote the creative genius in the children of our region by providing hands-on, interactive science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) programs that supplement classroom learning and apply technical concepts in a real-world environment.

Challenger Director Tom Cravens stated, “On behalf of the Challenger Learning Center’s Board of Directors, I would like to thank the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels for believing in the work that we do and providing us with funds to make improvements in our operations. This grant will allow us to replace some aging infrastructure in our building such as the chairs in our mission control simulator. We greatly appreciate the Colonels support of our program but also for what they do for the multitudes of non-profits across Kentucky through their Good Works Program.”

HOKC will award $2.1 million in grants supporting 275 non-profits, impacting close to 3.7 million

Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from

throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.

According to Commanding General Hal Sullivan, “When HOKC Trustees met with grant applicants this year, we were reminded how hard the pandemic has made life harder for many folks, from first responders in community service charities to the clients themselves. Thanks to Kentucky Colonels from around the world who donate to the Good Works Program, HOKC can lend a helping hand to so many local charities that provide essential services that lessen the impact. Because a Colonel cares, we make giving to others a Proud Kentucky Tradition.”

Those interested in being an active KY Colonel or nominating someone to become a KY Colonel contact HOKC National Headquarters at, (502) 266-6114, or go to, www.kycolonels.org.