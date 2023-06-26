New Beginnings Center for Children and Families has announced it received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $7,386.90 to purchase new kitchen countertops and classroom refrigerators.
New Beginnings Center for Children and Families serves working families by providing trusted and reliable childcare, according to a statement from HOKC.
HOKC awarded $3.1 million in grants supporting 343 non-profits, impacting more than 3.8 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise the honor of being named a Kentucky Colonel in a meaningful way.
Commanding General Gary Boschert said the past year was a good one for funding and assistance.
“2022-2023 was another generous year for Colonels,” said Boschert. “We were able to award another $3.1 million dollars to 343 non-profits this year that helps them support over 3.8 million Kentuckians. Kentucky Colonels generosity is heartfelt and well spent on worthy agencies across the Commonwealth. Our also long-term efforts in both western and eastern Kentucky are ongoing with funds remaining for each effort. We work with other agencies to ensure Kentucky Colonels money is spent wisely and deliver goods and products needed for the rebuild.”