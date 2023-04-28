Several community members recently gathered to celebrate the April 21 ribbon cutting ceremony that was held for the new location of Hot Rod’s Pizza.

The business recently moved from their former location on Corporate Drive to the new location in the old Pizza Hut building at 1442 Combs Road.

Tammy Fields, manager of Hot Rod’s said that after being in their former location for two years, they decided to close the former location to move into “a bigger, better place” and offer dine-in and buffet. Fields said they opened the first Hazard location thinking delivery would suffice, but customers wanted more, so they finally made the move.

“It has took off like a rocket. It has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Fields, stating that the transition has been great so far. “We are just absolutely thankful for all the people in Hazard and Perry County. It’s been a blessing to be here and they have absolutely been phenomenal and have made us a success. Without them we wouldn’t be here right now.”

Fields said the business is appreciative of their customers, the Chamber of Commerce and local leaders. “We appreciate all that they do.”

Hot Rod’s now offers dine-in, delivery and pick up options, as well as a lunch buffet and dinner buffet. The lunch buffet is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. The dinner buffet is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The hours of operation remain the same.

With the move, Fields said, the business is also expanding and hiring different positions within the company.

For more information or to apply, call, (606) 551-0055 or visit the business’ Facebook page.