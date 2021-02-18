Early this year, plans to open a Hot Rod’s location in Hazard were announced. This month, management of the company said they hope to open by next week if possible.

Tammy Fields, manager of Hot Rod’s Pizza, said the company wanted to open in December, but had to wait on other steps before that could happen, however she hopes to open next week. Fields said everything is in line to open, but she is still waiting to complete the plumbing inspection and building inspection.

“We’re shooting for next week, it’s been a process,” said Fields. “We wanted to open in Dec., but you do what you can.”

The pandemic, said Fields, has slowed down their dine-in business in other locations, but has not slowed down their overall business within the company.

“The communities that we are in are amazing, the people are amazing,” said Fields. “These folks have pulled us through and we have continued to prosper and be blessed, and we are so thankful.”

Fields said the community support has helped Hot Rod’s continue to operate and thrive.

Many residents of Hazard, she said, would drive to their Hindman location to get food, which showed her there was an interest. This, she said, led her to believe that Hazard will support them in the same way. “Hazard seems to have that same mentality, that same spirit,” said Fields.

Fields said she is looking forward to their opening day, as well as getting to know the community.

“We very much appreciate the opportunity to be there and serve everybody. We look forward to meeting everybody there. Our customers here have become like family, it’s unreal, and we look forward to having that same relationship with the folks in Perry County,” said Fields.

The newest location of Hot Rod’s will be at 124 Corporate Drive, Suite 100, in Hazard. The hours of operation will be from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday; from 11 a.m. to10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. To apply, call, (606) 785-0055, and ask to speak with Tammy Fields. All positions are available. For more updates, visit the Hot Rod’s Hazard Facebook page.