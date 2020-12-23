This week, a fire in the Viper community of Perry County left two individuals dead.
According to Trooper Matt Gayheart, of the Kentucky State Police Post 13, at 5 a.m. Dec. 21, firefighters with the Viper Fire Department responded to a residence on Middle Fork Maces Creek Road. Upon arrival, Gayheart said, they located what they believed to be two deceased people inside. An arson investigator and detectives with the KSP Post 13 responded to the scene, along with the Perry County Coroner, said Gayheart.
Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs said that at approximately 7 a.m. on Dec. 21, he responded to the call.
“We can confirm that there were two fatalities in a house fire up in the Middle Fork of Maces Creek,” said Combs. Combs identified the victims as Charles Campbell, 49, and Christie Watts, 43, both of the Middle Fork community.
Combs said the bodies will be sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for autopsies. This incident remains under investigation by Det. Chris Collins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.