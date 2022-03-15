A Perry County man was arrested recently after the Hazard Police Department launched an investigation into “porch pirates” — individuals stealing packages from people’s porches.
According to an arrest citation written by HPD Deputy Chief James East, on March 4, he was patrolling the backwoods section of Hazard due to reports that people were stealing packages from the porches of residences in the area.
While on patrol, East wrote, he saw Ronald Bryan Gross, 42, of East Main Street, Hazard, at the corner of Craig Street and LO Davis Road carrying a package.
East wrote that he stopped Gross and told him the department had been receiving complaints that he was stealing packages from porches. Gross, the citation said, admitted to taking the package he was carrying — which contained a dress from Saks Fifth Avenue and was addressed to someone other than Gross — from a porch without authorization.
The residents were contacted, East wrote, and told the officer the dress was worth $350 and that they wanted to press charges.
Gross was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on a charge of receiving stolen property.