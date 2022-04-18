Recently, the Hazard Police Department arrested two individuals for outstanding warrants and drug charges.
According to an online statement by the HPD, a little after 8 a.m. on April 11, HPD Assistant Chief James Whitaker was patrolling Gorman Hollow when he observed a suspicious vehicle parked sideways on Brown Gay Lane. Lt. John Holbrook, along with K-9 Zeke, Deputy Chief James East, Major Zach Miller and Lt. Jessica Cornett arrived on scene as well.
Upon arrival, the HPD said, there were two occupants in the vehicle acting strange — one male and one female. Officers observed a marijuana cigarette on the dash in plain view. Both individuals gave false names, said HPD officials, and officers then asked them to get out of the car.
Lt. Holbrook deployed K-9 Zeke to conduct an open-air search of the vehicle. K-9 Zeke alerted several times to the odor of narcotics, said the statement. After searching the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun; five sets of digital scales; and a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana mostly packaged to sell. Several hundred individual baggies and needles were also located in the vehicle, as well as over $1,800 in cash in different denominations.
After determining the actual identity of the male and female, it was determined that they both had outstanding warrants, said HPD. Both individuals were also determined to be convicted felons. Thomas Brown, 32, of Redfox, and Megan Curtis, 27, of Bulan, were each arrested and lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on the outstanding warrants and the new drug charges.