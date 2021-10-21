For years, officials with the Hazard Police Department (HPD) and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) have been working on a project to erect a monument honoring fallen law enforcement officers of Hazard and Perry County. Earlier this year, in March, pieces of the monument began arriving and the project began coming together. On Friday, Oct. 15, community members gathered to celebrates the completion of the monument being displayed outside of the Hazard Police Department.

The project, said HPD officials, has been

something that local law enforcement officers have wanted to see accomplished for a while.

“It’s been a long time in the coming,” said HPD Chief Minor Allen. “No other place in Perry County bears the name of fallen police officers. This memorial will be a place for all who view it a reminder of the cost of peace and order, of duty, honor and sacrifice.”

During the ceremony, HPD also recognized winners of contests held leading up to the ceremony. The winner of the business window decorating contest, Deborah Lewis, received a plaque. The winners of the high school essay contest read their essays during the ceremony. Representing Hazard High School (HHS) was Lauren Dischner, and representing Perry County Central High School (PCCHS) was Preston Maggard.

City and county officials both praised law enforcement officers for their work and for the monument to honor those who were lost.

“It’s a true honor to be here today to honor the fallen officers who lost their lives in the line of duty protecting Hazard and Perry County,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini. “These officers were lost in years past, and in some cases long before any of us were born, but I’d like to really thank Chief Minor Allen and the sheriff’s department for finally getting this thing together.”

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander agreed.

“When Chief Minor Allen brought this up I thought it was a wonderful idea to remember those that have served and gave it all,” said Alexander. He continued, thanking all living officers for their continued service in a changing world.

The speaker for the event, First Baptist Church Pastor Tim Reynolds, spoke about duty, honor and sacrifice, and commended local law enforcement for their work and for honoring the fallen officers. “This is the right thing for us to do,” said Reynolds.

The amount of people on the monument, Reynolds said, was a surprise to him.

“As I survey the names and the end of watch dates for each of these men on this memorial, two things came to mind that I was very surprised about,” said Reynolds. “First was the number of police officers that we’ve come together to honor today that have given their lives for our city and county as law enforcement officers. Twenty-three men over a period of just over 108 years, the average being close to one almost every four years and I found that amazing. The sheer number of men making the ultimate sacrifice in our small community, our small county.”

The officers that the memorial project is planned to honor will include three Hazard Police Department members, 17 Perry County Deputies, three Constables, one Kentucky State Police Trooper and one Railroad Detective. The fallen heroes include:

HAZARD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Patrolman Alford Holland, EOW 12-6-1922

Patrolman Russell s. Wooten, EOW 7-6-1920

Town marshal Roy J. Draughn, EOW 12-18-1913

PERRY COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT

Deputy Alex Eversole, EOW 1-4-1983

Deputy Hiram a. Ritchie, EOW 6-30-1980

Deputy Sam Fields, EOW 11-10-1956

Deputy George Puckett, EOW 4-26-1950

Deputy Bill Baker, EOW 3-11-1950

Deputy Jerry Stamper, EOW 3-4-1950

Deputy James Cornett, EOW 12-24-1943

Deputy Elhanon Jones, EOW 2-10-1940

Deputy Borkan Jones, EOW 3-29-1929

Deputy Mack Summers, EOW 12-23-1928

Deputy William Smith, EOW 12-24-1923

Deputy Robert H. Napier, EOW 12-21-1922

Deputy James Holiday, EOW 9-22-1922

Deputy Richard j. Crawford, EOW 8-4-1922

Deputy Walter n. Campbell, EOW 9-23-1921

Deputy Lem Nolan, EOW 10-10-1916

Deputy Marron Banks, EOW Unknown

CSX RAILROAD POLICE

Special Agent Shelby W. Nease, EOW 7-18-1989

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE

Trooper Delano G. Powell, EOW 7-8-1965

PERRY COUNTY CONSTABLES OFFICE

Constable Thomas J. Wilder, EOW 5-20-1926

Deputy Marshall Schley Wilder, EOW 2-21-1926

Constable Alton Neace, EOW Unknown.