A Hazard woman was arrested on several charges after, Hazard Police said, they served a search warrant at her residence.

According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer Jordan Childers, on March 22, officers executed a search warrant at the Eversole Street residence of Katie Buchanan Deaton, 46.

Upon entering the residence, Childers wrote, officers located four individuals inside, one of whom was Deaton. The citation said Childers asked Deaton if there was any meth or marijuana in the residence and she answered that there was and admitted the substances were in her bedroom.

The citation said Deaton took Childers to the room, where he located approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine in five baggies, five baggies and a container of marijuana, 20 empty baggies, four buprenorphine strips, cash, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Childers wrote that Deaton told him she was selling the drugs to keep up with her own addiction and because she didn’t want to “take away money from her kids or the bills for her own addiction.”

The citation said Deaton also admitted she had sold a quantity of methamphetamine the day before.

Deaton was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (four counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers assisting in the search warrant, according to HPD, included Sgt. Gwin, Sgt. Gross, Ptl. Ritchie, Ptl. Davis, Ptl. Hignite, Ptl. Day and Ptl. Pigman.