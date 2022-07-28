Recently, it was announced that Minor Allen, chief of police at the Hazard Police Department, will be retiring Aug. 1.

Allen, who said he has been in law enforcement and military work since he was 18 years old, is retiring after 32 and a half years of police work and 22 years total in the Army (four active and 18 reserve). His career in policing and the military, said Allen, was something he always knew he wanted to pursue.

“I’ve been doing this my entire life since I was 18 years old,” said Allen, explaining that he entered the Army as military police at 18 right after finishing high school. “I just fell in love with the job itself as far as being able to help people and making a difference in people’s lives.

“A lot of people have a lot of different reasons that they get in it — some people get into it because they’re just looking for a job or whatever, but at an early age I really felt like I wanted to be a police officer,” he said.

Allen said he was always fascinated with the military and police, and was heavily influenced by his television interests growing up in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

After joining the Army, Allen spent three years at Fort Bragg in North Carolina before he came home to be with his family and take care of his sick father. Shortly after returning home to Perry County, Allen joined the HPD in 1985 while also staying in the Army Reserves and working both jobs for a while.

Allen said after working in the HPD for a while, he briefly left the department for two to three years when he moved to Indiana and worked for a recreational vehicle facility. Allen then came back to Perry County and worked at the coroner’s office for a while before joining the HPD again in 1991.

“Rod Maggard was chief then and he really did a lot to develop my career and a lot of other people’s careers as well. He was a very inventive type of chief that was very forward looking; a community oriented type chief,” said Allen. “He really modernized the police department while he was here.”

After Maggard left and Ronnie Joe Bryant was appointed chief, Allen said he worked under Bryant for a while before being offered a job by Maggard at the Rural Law Enforcement Technology Center, which he took. While working for the center, Allen said the focus was on small and rural policing, and he got to travel to 39 states in three years and see how different police departments handled various situations. Working under Maggard, said Allen, taught him a lot of valuable lessons and helped pave the way for him to grow into a leader.

“It was something that would be invaluable to me later on when I became chief here in Hazard,” said Allen.

Allen said he returned to work with the HPD again around 2009-2010 and was steadily promoted from there. In 2012, he was appointed as chief of police where he said he took all of his past experiences and advice from former chiefs and applied them to his new role.

“Really I’m a combination of all those leaders that came before me that showed me the good, the bad and the ugly,” said Allen.

Allen said upon being appointed chief, he wanted to be proactive and involved in the community, so he tried a lot of different programs over the years and set goals for himself and the department.

“I sort of set goals for myself when I first became chief on how to improve the department,” said Allen, adding that he feels he has been successful in this.

During his time as chief, the HPD moved into the new location around three years ago, installed a dedication monument for fallen law enforcement officers, implemented a K-9 unit, participated in several types of training sessions and diversified staff to represent the whole community, said Allen.

“I’m very proud of the department and how far we have progressed since I’ve been chief,” Allen said. “I think right now we’ve probably got one of the best police departments that we’ve ever had. It’s something that has to be monitored and watched every day,” he said. “You’ve got to constantly be able to adapt and meet the needs of the community and I think we’ve done that pretty good. There’s always room for improvement.”

Allen said he knows how hard it is to be in law enforcement, especially in today's society, but said he is confident in his department and officers.

“Being a police officer in this day and time is a hard profession, harder than what it used to be,” said Allen. “The only advice I’ve ever given my guys, and I did that the very first meeting I had with them after I was made chief, is what I’ve always told them: do the right thing. If you do the right thing then you don’t have to worry about anything else. There’s three things you can do in any given situation – that’s the right thing, the wrong thing or nothing at all. I can work with the first two, but if you do nothing at all then there’s not a whole lot I can do to help an officer.”

The decision to retire, said Allen, is a big one, but he believes it is time.

“I think there comes a point in everyone’s life and their career when you think — well, if you stay in a position too long you become stagnant with it or it stops growing. I think it’s still growing at a good capacity; we’re always moving forward and trying to improve ourselves with training or education or something like that,” he said. “I feel very fortunate and blessed to have done this as long as I have.”

Allen said working in Hazard and being here locally where he grew up helped form a lot of bonds over the years that he will not forget.

“I’m very thankful and grateful and blessed to have been chief for 10 and a half years and I’ve made friendships that will last a lifetime,” Allen said.

Allen is currently running as a candidate for jailer in the upcoming election, and said he has many other plans for his retirement as well, including spending more time with his family, volunteering and working on more of his hobbies of fishing, garage work and art.

The interim chief was determined during executive session during the July 25 city commissioner meeting. Darren Williams, a retired Kentucky State Police trooper, was named the interim chief of police.