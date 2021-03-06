Today, March 6, officials with the Hazard Police Department announced they are currently working a large scale drug investigation along with the Drug Enforcement Agency.
The investigation, said HPD, began early morning on Thursday, March 4, when HPD received a call in Gorman Hollow that there were three suspected overdoses in one apartment with a fourth individual needing medical assistance. Upon arrival, said HPD officials, three individuals were deceased and the fourth individual was transported to ARH.
In addition to this initial response, HPD officials said they have had at least eight further calls regarding overdoses in Hazard that have not resulted in death.
HPD officials said they made contact with the DEA and have been working with them since Thursday and are only able to release limited information regarding this wide scale investigation. HPD said no further overdoses have occurred in Hazard in the last 24 hours that they are aware of.
Officials and local law enforcement agencies are urging people to please use caution if they see any substance that is not easily recognizable. The substance found at the recent overdoses, said HPD, is deadly. "Whatever this is, it is deadly. Two of our own officers became ill while processing this stuff and had to receive medical attention at ARH," said HPD officials in an online statement.
The Hazard Police Department has obtained the substance that is suspected in the deaths and overdoses and said they should know by Monday evening, March 8, what it is. Currently, said HPD, law enforcement suspects that the substance contains fentynal or carfentynal.
More information will be released as available.
