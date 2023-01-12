A Perry County woman was arrested on several felony charges after she allegedly almost collided with a Hazard Police officer’s cruiser and was then found to be trafficking in heroin after she was stopped.

According to an arrest citation by Hazard Police Officer Jordan Childers, on Jan. 6, he was driving on North Main Street when a 2017 Lexus NX200T driven by Kelly Halcomb Goins, 49, of Ky. 476, Bulan, came into his name of travel and nearly collided with his cruiser head-on.

In order to keep from being hit, Childers wrote, he had to go off the roadway. Childers wrote he turned around, caught up with the Lexus and conducted a traffic stop.

Upon contact, Childers wrote, Goins told him she was sorry for driving fast and almost hitting me. Goins, the citation said, was nervous and her hands were shaking and her words were running together.

Childers wrote that Goins was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Childers wrote, he found in Goins’ purse several baggies of a gray substance with an approximate total wight of 5.76 grams, a plastic container with approximately .26 grams of a crystal-like substance, various paraphernalia items and $882 in cash.

Goins said the items were not hers, but said the gray powder was just heroin, the citation said. Childers wrote, however, that he believes it to be mixed with something else.

Further, the citation said, Goins admitted to using some of the gray powder.

Goins was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), DUI and traffic charges.