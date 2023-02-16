Hazard Police said a traffic stop led to a felony drug trafficking charge against a Perry County man who allegedly told officers the methamphetamine they found was not his.
According to an arrest citation by Hazard Police Officer Jordan Childers, on Feb. 7, he saw a 2005 Toyota Camry traveling at a speed of 45 mph in a 3 mph zone. In addition, Childers wrote, as the vehicle passed him he noted the driver — Jeffrey S. Walker, 57, of Upper Second Creek Road, Hazard — was not wearing a seat belt.
Childers wrote that he conducted a traffic stop on Cleveland Avenue and, upon contact with Walker, noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The citation said Childers also saw a baggie of a crystal-like substance laying in the floorboard and found a second baggie with the substance in Walker’s jacket pocket.
Walker, the citation said, told the officer that the “meth was not his, that he was taking it to a friend.”
Walker was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), DUI and traffic charges.