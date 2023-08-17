A Hazard man was arrested on several charges, including a felony charge of unlawful imprisonment, after police said they attempted to investigate a drug trafficking complaint and found that he was holding his mother prisoner during a standoff.

According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer Jordan Childers, on Aug. 14, he and Kentucky State Police Trooper Patrick Bailey were conducting a “knock-and-talk” connected to a drug trafficking investigation at the Meadowbrook Road residence of Kenneth Ratliff, 55.

Bailey, the citation said, knocked on the front door and Childers wrote that he was at the back door when he saw Ratliff grab a few bags of a crystal-like substance, put them in a box and place the box under the bed. Childers wrote that he also saw the stock of what he believed to be a gun in Ratliff’s room.

Ratliff, the citation said, wouldn’t come to the door, and neighbors told the officers that the residence had heavy traffic all day and that Ratliff had come outside the residence with a shotgun in his hands about a week before.

Childers began writing up the request for a search warrant when dispatch was advised a man inside the residence had advised he was coming out with this hands up, the citation said. Once the man was outside, Childers wrote, he stated that Ratliff did have a shotgun with him in his room.

While the police were outside, the citation said, Ratliff had his elderly mother, with whom he shares the residence, inside.

Childers wrote that the officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and attempted to make contact with Ratliff. However, the citation said, when Ratliff’s mother would answer the phone, Ratliff would hang it up.

After an extended period of time with no contact, Childers wrote, command authorized using gas and less lethal rounds to make entry.

The citation said Childers put bean bags through the window in order to place gas, but before the gas was used, Ratliff came out, and was placed in cuffs without further incident.

During a search of the house, Childers wrote, he found the shotgun, along with 13 shotgun rounds, nine empty baggies, 19 .45-caliber rounds, two scales and a pipe. All this was in addition to .25 grams of the crystal-like substance.

The mother, Childers wrote, told officers that Ratliff would not let her go outside and she was afraid for her own life and for Ratliff’s. The woman, the citation said, told officers she tried several times to walk outside, but Ratliff kept telling her she couldn’t.

Ratliff was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.