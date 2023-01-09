A Floyd County man was arrested in Hazard after, police said, he was found to be intoxicated on Broadway and attempting to “grab some kids” as they were walking by.
According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer John Holbrook, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, the HPD received a report that a man, later identified as Matthew E. Moore, 42, of Sugar Camp Road, Prestonsburg, was standing in the middle of Broadway Street attempting to grab some children who were walking to school.
Upon arrival, Holbrook wrote, Moore was found standing in the middle of the road with his pants down to his knees. Moore, the citation said, appeared intoxicated.
The citation said Holbrook attempted to place Moore under arrest, at which time Moore refused to put his arms behind his back and resisted the officer.
Holbrook wrote that he was able to get Moore under control with the help of HPD Officer James Whitaker and Moore was arrested and lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct. Court documents show Moore was set to be arraigned Jan. 9.