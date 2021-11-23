A Knott County man was arrested on several charges, according to the Hazard Police Department, after officers responded to a call reporting someone was passed out in a vehicle in Hazard.
According to court documents, on Nov. 16, Officer Steve Everidge was investigating a vehicle on East Main Street on which the department had received a complaint that someone was passed out in the vehicle and they were driving under the influence.
Officer John Holbrook wrote in the arrest citation that, upon arrival, he found Corey E. Skiles, 29, of Lower Mill Creek Road, Carrie, and a female in the back seat of the vehicle. The duo, the citation said, were “acting unusually nervous” and Skiles gave the officers false information.
The department deployed a K9 officer, who “alerted” several times to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Skiles, the citation said, was led to the rear of the car, where he shook his leg and dropped a large bag of a crystal substance on the ground.
A search of the vehicle, Holbrook wrote, revealed more than 600 pills, believed to be Xanax, as well as marijuana, digital scales and $331 in different denominations of cash.
Skiles was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.