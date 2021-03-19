At approximately 3:43 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, Hazard Police Department officials said they received a call regarding a female passed out at the gas pumps behind the wheel of a vehicle at Double Quick, also known as Fill Zone. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tina Wells, 40, of Hazard.
Standardized field sobriety tests determined that Wells was under the influence of something other than alcohol, said HPD officials. Wells was arrested for driving under the influence. LT John Holbrook deployed K-9 Officer Zeke, and he positively indicated on the vehicle. While searching the vehicle HPD officers said they located a large amount of drugs in the vehicle, including suspected heroin, Xanax, methadone, methamphetamine, as well as a firearm and $1,693 in cash.
This week alone, said HPD officials, Zeke has been deployed three times and has positively identified drugs that led to arrests. Captain Zach Miller is in charge of this investigation.
