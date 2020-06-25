Last week, Hazard Police Department arrested a man on an attempted murder charge. The victim, said HPD, is still in critical condition.
According to the citation, on June 16, officials with the Hazard Police Department responded to a call stating a male was in distress on East Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim incoherent and bleeding, said HPD. The victim, Robert Beaver, had been assaulted and had been struck two times in the back of his head with blunt force trauma, the citation said. EMS arrived on scene and immediately transported the male to the hospital where he was subsequently airlifted to UK medical center in Lexington, said HPD representatives.
Beaver’s injuries, the citation said, consist of a fractured skull, four brain bleeds and he is unable to respond to any stimulus. Beaver, said HPD officials, is currently in ICU after a long operation and he is in critical condition.
On June 17, Jessie L. Couch, 27, was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Couch was transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail where he is currently lodged. Additional charges may be pending. Couch’s arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, June 23. Anyone with information relating to this case can contact Lt. John Holbrook at, (606) 436-2222.
