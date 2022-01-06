Recently, a man was arrested in Perry County for the rape of an intellectually challenged minor.
On Dec. 14, Nicholas B. Coffey, 20, of Louisville, was arrested by the Hazard Police Department and was charged with second-degree rape of an individual with an intellectual disability.
According to a citation by Hazard Police Department Officer Michael Everidge, on Nov. 23, HPD followed up on a tip regarding a missing 17 year-old minor. The tip, said the citation, led Officer Everidge to the apartments on Baker Avenue. Just prior to Officer Everidge knocking on the door of the apartment owned by Coffey, the missing minor walked out of the apartment, the citation said.
Officer Everidge interviewed Coffey at the police station, court documents said.
During his interview, Coffey stated he had engaged in communication by phone calls and text messages to the minor. On Nov. 23, Coffey met the minor and transported her from Manchester back to his apartment in Hazard where they had intercourse, the citation said. The minor, court documents said, gave the statement that she did have sexual intercourse with Coffey in his apartment.
The minor, the citation said, does not have the ability to give consent to have sex due to an intellectual disability.
Coffey was booked into the Kentucky River Regional Jail.