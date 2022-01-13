Last week, the Hazard Police Department arrested a man for several charges including trafficking, possession and more.

According to a citation, on Jan. 7, HPD Officer Michael Ritchie wrote that he, Patrolman Gross and Lt. Holbrook responded to a drug overdose complaint at an apartment on Laurel Street. Upon arrival, the caller advised the male subject that was overdosing was given Narcan twice and left the scene on foot. Officers, the citation said, observed a male subject matching the description walking a very fast pace towards Broadway Street.

The male subject, said Ritchie’s citation, was stumbling in the roadway and appeared to be manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance. Ritchie said he attempted to make contact with the male and the male then began fleeing on foot, running off of Broadway and down an embankment towards Memorial Drive. Ritchie said he fell down the hill towards oncoming traffic while trying to apprehend the male.

Patrolman Gross arrived on scene and began in the foot pursuit, said Ritchie, and the male went down another hill that led to a frozen creek. Patrolman Gross fell down the embankment into the frozen creek face first, said Ritchie. The male then started up a steep embankment dropping uncapped needles onto the ground while officers were giving him multiple commands to stop. The male proceeded to keep fleeing from officers, screaming and causing a disturbance to the public, said the citation.

Ricthie said he then deployed his department issued taser, but the male still did not comply. Ritchie was able to catch the male and he started actively resisting arrest, would not give the officer his left hand and kept reaching towards his waist band. “I believed the above named was reaching for a knife that was in his left pocket,” said Ritchie.

Gross was able to assist Ritchie in cuffing the male who was identified as Jesse Damon Olinger, 42, of Stone Mountain, Georgia. The Hazard Fire Department arrived on scene and helped escort Olinger to the ambulance where he was then transported to Hazard ARH to be medically cleared.

Ritchie said upon search incident to arrest, officers located multiple baggies containing a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, and also located one baggie containing a pink powder substance believed to be suboxone. The citation said officers also located one digital scale and money in multiple demotions, including a $5 bill wrapped up with a crystal-like substance inside it. Officers, said court documents, also located a metal cap with burnt residue inside it and a pill container containing what is believed to be pressed xanax. The substances were sent to KSP crime lab for testing.

Olinger was arrested and charged with public intoxication, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, first-degree first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a misrepresented controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Olinger was transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He appeared for arraignment in Perry District Court on Jan. 11.