A Manchester woman was arrested on several charges after the Hazard Police Department reportedly responded to a call reporting a woman was passed out in a vehicle with a child inside.
According to an arrest citation written by HPD officer Jordan Childers, on May 28, he was dispatched to the parking lot of the Hazard Walmart where a woman was reportedly “passed out” and had a child with her.
Childers wrote that he responded and made contact with the woman, identified as Dorothy Renee Phillips, 39, of Fish Trap Road, who told the officer she wasn’t high but had gone to sleep.
Childers wrote that he could smell marijuana and saw, in plain view, a bag of marijuana in the vehicle. Phillips, the citation said, told the officer that she did have marijuana in her change purse but, if anything else was in the change purse, it wasn’t hers.
Childers wrote that, upon searching the change purse, he found two bags containing marijuana, but also found a bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with Phillips’ license.
Phillips was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and second-degree wanton endangerment.
Child Protective Services were called in reference to the child, Childers wrote.