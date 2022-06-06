An Ohio woman was arrested on several charges recently after, Hazard Police said, she assaulted medical personnel at Hazard ARH and threatened to “have Hazard shot up.”
According to the arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer Brandon Gibson, on May 27, he was dispatched to Hazard ARH to a report that a female was actively fighting with staff and destroying hospital property.
Upon arrival, Gibson wrote, he observed a broken computer in a hallway and found the woman, Hattie Jade Long, 22, of East 134th Street, Cleveland, inside a room, where staff members were attempting to restrain her.
Upon investigation, the citation said, Gibson determined that four emergency room nurses had been assaulted, with one nurse suffering a bite which broke the skin. In addition, Gibson wrote, he determined Long had destroyed the computer, which was valued at greater than $1,000.
While in custody, Gibson wrote, Long told the officer she was going to “have Hazard shot up.”
Long was arrested on charges of third-degree assault (four counts), first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.