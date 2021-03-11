Last week, after multiple overdose deaths in Hazard, officials with the Hazard Police Department announced they had begun working a large scale drug investigation along with the Drug Enforcement Agency and other law enforcement agencies. The investigation, said HPD, is ongoing, and some arrests are expected to be made in connection to the controlled substances.

“We started getting notifications on Wednesday (March 3) afternoon of people that had overdosed, and a majority of them somebody was able to call and somebody was able to respond to it and administer Narcan,” said HPD Chief Minor Allen. “Several were transported to ARH.”

The overdoses, said Allen, continued into early morning on Thursday, March 4, when HPD received a call in Gorman Hollow claiming that there were three suspected overdoses in one apartment with a fourth individual needing medical assistance. Upon arrival, said HPD officials, three individuals were found to be dead and the fourth individual was transported to ARH. “Early Thursday morning (March 4) was when we received the call on three fatalities located over in Gorman Hollow. Of course at that point in time we notified the DEA and some other agencies to come in and help us with it,” said Allen.

In addition to those initial responses, HPD officials said they had at least eight or nine further calls within a 24-hour period regarding overdoses in Hazard that have not resulted in death. Due to the nature of the overdoses, Allen said it is suspected that the substance contains fentynal or carfentynal, and officials and local law enforcement agencies are urging people to please use caution if they see any substance that is not easily recognizable.

“Carfentanyl is an elephant tranquilizer basically, and fentanyl is a lesser version of that,” said Allen. “It’s really dangerous stuff.”

The substances and evidence, said Allen, were taken to the lab on Monday morning, March 8, to be analyzed.

The substance, said Allen, is very deadly and should be avoided. The amount of overdoses and the possibility of fentanyl involvement, he said, is alarming.

“What concerns me is a lot of the time you have these hard-core drug users using, snorting, smoking or however their preferred method of usage is, they’re hard to convince not to do anything,” said Allen. “I think it’s just an escalation of things over time. People build up immunity to different stuff and they grasp for things that would give them a better quality of high of what they’re experiencing. It’s an extremely dangerous situation for those people that are not used to dealing with that stuff in that quantity and it’s killing them.”

During one of the calls to respond to an overdose, two HPD officers became ill while processing the substances found at the overdose site and had to receive medical attention at ARH. An arrest was made in this case.

“I actually had two officers that absorbed some of it in and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment,” said Allen. “It affected them in different ways. One of the had chest pain and the other was having a hard time standing, had a lot of tremors and quivering of the body. It was something that we’re monitoring on them too, just in case there’s any lasting effects.”

Both officers were released several hours after being admitted to the emergency room and seem to be doing fine now, said Allen.

According to a citation by HPD Officer Jacob Eversole, on March 4, HPD responded to a call of an overdose in the apartments on Baker Avenue. Jimmy New, 47, of Hazard, said the citation, had overdosed and was taken by an ambulance. After New was transported for treatment, HPD Officer Jessica Cornett and Officer Jimmy Perkins seized drugs and drug paraphernalia from the residence, said the citation, and after collecting and processing the evidence, both Perkins and Cornett began to overdose from being in contact with the drugs.

New was charged with first-degree first-offense possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia. New was scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry County District Court on March 9.

More arrests are expected to be made in connection with the overdoses, said Allen.

Allen said the HPD has continued to investigate along with the DEA, and is only able to release limited information regarding this wide-scale investigation. Allen said no further overdoses related to this substance have occurred in Hazard that the HPD is aware of.