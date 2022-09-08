A Hazard man is facing numerous felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, after he allegedly shot at officers attempting to arrest him.

According to an arrest citation by Hazard Police Officer Jordan Childers, on Sept. 3, he went to a residence at Baker Avenue to serve an arrest warrant on Lonzo Combs, 40, of Bonnyman Circle. Upon arriving at the apartment, the citation said, he knocked on the door and and announced “Hazar Police” several times.

Eventually, Childers wrote, Combs came to the door, at which time officers informed Combs they had a warrant for his arrest and asked him to come out. Combs, the citation said, responded with an expletive and walked to the back bedroom of the apartment where a female was.

Childers wrote that he and Officer Michael Ritchie continued to ask Combs to come to the door, but Combs responded that he wasn’t coming to the door.

The officers, the citation said, attempted to make entry into the apartment, with Ritchie kicking the door open. At that point, Childers wrote, Combs began firing at the officers through the front door. Childers wrote that he returned fire at Combs to get Ritchie out of the apartment.

The citation said the officers locked down the area and got all other residents out of the apartments and called for backup.

Once on scene, Childers wrote, Hazard Police Chief Darren Williams made contact with Combs and, after a long period, was able to get Combs and the female to come out of the apartment. Once he was placed under arrest, the citation said, Combs began to pull away from officers, making the officers fall with him.

At the Kentucky River Regional Jail, Childers wrote, Combs began kicking the cage of Childers’ cruiser and Childers had to get jail personnel to help him remove Combs from the vehicle. The citation said that, while removing Combs from the vehicle, he kicked Childers.

A total of five officers were at the scene and seven people were in the same apartment building at the time of the incident.

Combs was lodged in the KRRJ on charges of attempted murder of a police officer (two counts), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer, 12 counts), third-degree assault, resisting arrest and menacing.