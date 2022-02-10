A Perry County man was arrested on numerous charges recently after he allegedly stole a pickup truck and drove away in it until the owner, who had stowed away in the bed, was able to strike the alleged thief with an object, according to the Hazard Police Department.

According to the arrest citation written by Officer Jimmy Perkins, at 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 2, the department received a call from the Exxon gas station on Ky. 15 in Hazard reporting a vehicle theft. The caller, according to the citation, advised that a male ran out of the station stating that his truck was being stolen and that someone needed to call 911. The man, the citation said, then jumped into the bed of the truck as it was being driven away.

Officers, the citation said, began attempting to locate the truck.

Officers obtained a description of the man who stole the truck from gas station employees, who also told officers they had found a pill bottle in the bathroom with the name of Orville Kincer on it.

Perkins wrote that he obtained a photo of Orville Kincer Baker, 52, of Hardburly Road, Bulan, and showed it to the employees, who identified Baker as the man who had stolen the truck.

At approximately 4 a.m., the citation said, Officer Jordan Childers located a male subject matching Baker’s description under the Ky. 15 and North Main bridge and transported Baker to the Hazard Police Department for questioning.

The victim, who was identified as Johnathan Fields, came to the police department and identified Baker as the man who stole his truck, the citation said. Fields, according to court documents, told police that, while he was in the bed of the truck, Baker had tried to throw him from the vehicle by swerving.

Fields, the citation said, told police he took an object from the bed of the truck and hit Baker, at which time Baker stopped the truck, got out, and told Fields to get out. Baker eventually walked away on Ky. 15 toward town, the citation said.

Baker was transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail, document said. While en route, the citation said, Childers warned Baker about promoting contraband, at which time Baker said he had nothing on his person. Once inside the jail, the citation said, officers found a clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance in the sole of Baker’s shoe and Baker later surrendered a syringe to the jail deputies.

Baker was charged with auto theft, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree wanton endangerment.