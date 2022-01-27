Recently, the Hazard Police Department recognized several employees for their work in serving the community.

At the end of Dec. 2021, the HPD released an online statement congratulating multiple officers for their performance throughout the year. Officers recognized included:

• Ptl. Keith Gwin received three high activity awards;

• Ptl. Michael Ritchie received a high activity award and his 1-year of service ribbon;

• Sgt. Steve Everidge received a high activity award; and

• CCO Cody Campbell received an achievement award for his work in the dispatch center.

In addition to activity awards, awards were also given for Supervisor of the Year, Officer of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year, all of which were voted on by the employees of the Hazard Police Department. These awards included:

Supervisor of the Year – Lt. Jessica Cornett;

Officer of the Year – Ptl. Keith Gwin; and

Dispatcher of the Year – Lucas Davis.

During the Jan. 18 Hazard City Commissioner meeting, Chief of Police Minor Allen requested to promote two HPD members, Zach Miller and Jimmy Perkins.

“I believe that one of my primary duties as police chief is to train my replacement for one of these days and to make it better and leave it better than I found it. I think we’ve done that over the past 10 years,” said Allen, adding that the HPD has continued to improve in many ways. The employees, he said, are all valuable and hard working.

Both Miller and Perkins deserve to be promoted, said Allen.

“Both of them really feel like sons of mine instead of employees. They’re a very valuable asset to the police department and are vital to our success in everything that we do,” Allen said.

Miller was promoted to Major and Perkins was promoted to sergeant.