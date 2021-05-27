During the May 17 meeting of the Hazard City Commission, Hazard Police Department Chief Minor Allen provided the HPD’s monthly report for the month of April. The HPD, said Allen, saw several drug related incidents in April.
Allen said HPD had a total of 401 arrest citations in April. Of those, he said, 185 were drug-related. Additionally, he said, HPD officers opened a total of 46 felony cases in the month of April, and a majority of those felony cases were drug related, he said. “The Hazard Police Department assisted the DEA with several drug related federal indictments in the City of Hazard,” said Allen. HPD, he said, also continued saturated patrols throughout high drug and crime areas.
A large amount of drugs were also seized in April, said Allen. Drugs seized by the HPD in April included: 58 bags of methamphetamine, five items of opiates, 21 bags and 33 cigarettes of marijuana, 17 Neurotin pills, 11 Suboxone pills, 50 Xanax pills and 55 unknown pills and seven unknown powder substances. The HPD is waiting on lab reports for the unknown substances, said officials.
Allen said the addition of K9 Officer Zeke has helped the Hazard Police Department with many of the drug related incidents.
“We’re fortunate to have a dog now to alert on a lot of that stuff,” he said.
With the high amount of drug activity in the area, Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini said he was concerned about the safety of the Hazard Police Department officers, especially concerning the rise in fentanyl cases, and asked about the protective gear being used. “I’m more worried about the exposure to fentanyl,” said Mobelini.
The use of fentanyl, said Allen, does worry him, but measures are being taken to protect the HPD. “As far as fentanyl and everything else is concerned, that’s a monster that’s come out and it’s not going to go away,” said Allen. “I lay there at night time and worry about that all the time,” he said.
Allen said the HPD has some of the best equipment available, and the department does everything it can to protect all officers.