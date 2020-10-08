A Perry County man was arrested last week on several charges including endangering the welfare of a minor after Hazard Police responded to a report of a juvenile left unattended in a vehicle.
According to an arrest citation by HPD Officer Jimmy Perkins, on Sept. 29, he responded to the parking lot of the health department located at Memorial Drive in Hazard to a call reporting a juvenile unattended in a pickup truck.
Upon arrival, Perkins wrote, he observed a female juvenile in a pickup truck and smelled the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the cab where the juvenile was located.
The citation said that Perkins made contact with the owner of the truck, the child’s grandfather, Clyde Salyer, 49, of Jasmine Court, Hazard, who appeared to be “manifestly under the influence.”
Capt. Zach Miller reviewed footage from the health department, which showed Salyer abandoning the juvenile in the truck alone for 40 to 45 minutes before officers arrived on-scene.
Upon searching Salyer, the citation said, officers found a baggie containing methamphetamine.
Salyer was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication and alcohol intoxication.
According to court documents, Salyer was released on a $2,000 surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 20.
