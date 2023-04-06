A Breathitt County woman was arrested on several felony charges recently after a traffic stop by Hazard Police led them to find quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as evidence the drugs were being trafficked.

According to an arrest citation written by HPD Officer Jordan Childers, on April 2, he observed a 2011 Ford Fusion leaving a “known drug area.” The vehicle, Childers wrote, failed to stop for a stop sign and a traffic stop was conducted.

While talking with the occupants, Childers wrote, he spoke with the passenger, Trena Triplett, 29, of Ky. 15, Lost Creek, who initially refused to give the officer her information.

Childers wrote that he believed that the woman was Triplett and he found through a subsequent check that she had an active warrant for her arrest.

Childers wrote that he approached the passenger side of the vehicle and asked Triplett to step out, at which time she hugged the driver and grabbed a bag beside her leg and handed to the driver, telling him to put the bag in the backseat.

The citation said that, after Triplett was placed under arrest, the driver voluntarily complied with a request by Childers for him to hand over the bag.

In the bag, Childers wrote, he found a substance believed to be methamphetamine, totaling 98 grams in different packages, as well as quantities of gabapentin, alprazolam and fentanyl and heroin.

Triplett, Childers wrote, was transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail, where she was searched, at which time another baggie of the suspected methamphetamine and a pill were found on her person.

Triplett was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified, 12 counts), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified, second offense) possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree promoting contraband.