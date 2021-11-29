A Perry County man was arrested on several charges after he allegedly escaped from Hazard Police officers who were attempting to arrest him on warrants and assaulted one of the officers.
According to an arrest citation, on Nov. 12, HPD received a call from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office reporting that Christopher C. Cornett, 45, of Young Street, Hazard, was at his residence and had two active warrants.
HPD Major James East wrote in the citation that he and Officer Keith Gwin arrived at the residence, saw a male outside and made contact with him.
The man, the citation said, gave the officers the name Steven Smith and a date of birth that dispatch was unable to confirm. Cornett then admitted his name and started to run. East wrote that Gwin grabbed Cornett, but felt a pain in his hand and Cornett was able to slip away.
Cornett, the citation said, jumped into a nearby creek bed and started running from the officers, who were giving verbal commands to stop.
East wrote that he was able to run along Young Street, through a yard and jumped a fence, falling in the process, but was able to get to his feet and catch and arrest Cornett.
Gwin, the citation said, had to be driven to Primary Care Centers of East Kentucky to be treated for his injury.
Cornett was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of third-degree assault, first-degree escape and second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer).