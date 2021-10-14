A Perry County man was arrested on several felony charges recently after he allegedly fled from and endangered police attempting to arrest him on a warrant.
According to court documents, on Oct. 9, Hazard Police Officer Randy Gwin attempted to arrest Brandon Edward Prett, 38, of Sugar Ridge, Hazard, on Main Street in Hazard on a failure to appear in court warrant when Prett fled on foot.
Gwin wrote that he caught up with Prett, who continued to resist and continued to reach into the waistband of his pants after being told several times to stop. Gwin wrote in the citation that he administered a “dry stun” with his Taser, at which time Prett stated he was done resisting.
However, Gwin wrote, as Prett was being handcuffed, he continued to resist arrest until he was finally taken into custody.
When officers lifted Prett up, the citation said, officers located a baggie containing a white crystal substance which appeared to be methamphetamine under Prett, as well as a baggie containing a substance believed to be marijuana.
In addition, Gwin wrote, officers locaed two needles in Prett’s backpack.
The citation said Prett was medically cleared at Hazard ARH and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail, where he was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and tampering with physical evidence.