Recently, members of the Hazard Police Department welcomed their newest team member — Officer Zeke, a two-year old male German Shephard. On Tuesday, Feb. 9, HPD held a training exercise at the Forum to demonstrate what Officer Zeke is capable of doing.

HPD Chief Minor Allen said by adding Officer Zeke to the team, will enhance the effectiveness of their department in many ways.

“This has been the missing piece to the puzzle for a long time and I think the assets he will bring to the department will greatly enhance our ability to do certain investigations. We’re very pleased to have him,” said Allen.

Zeke, said Allen, is a tracking and drug dog, being trained for the dual purposes of searching for narcotics and finding missing people.

“He can assist on any search warrant we serve if we’re looking for drugs, vehicle searches as well. We plan on using him in the schools,” said Allen. “As far as tracking, we’re averaging a lot of Golden Alerts now. Just thinking back over the last year we’ve had four or five, so I’m hoping that will speed up the process of finding the individuals. You can hide anywhere, but you can’t hide from that dog’s nose.”

Zeke is the department’s second police dog, said Allen. The first, he said, was several years ago.

“We had one (police dog) back in the early 2000s and that dog worked for several years,” Allen said. Zeke, he said, is a good dog and he hopes the community responds to him well.

“We want him to be well-received in the community. He has a good disposition,” said Allen.

Officer Zeke will be with Lt. John Holbrook, his handler, who has been in training along with Officer Zeke.