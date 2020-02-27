For 10 years, Hazard Police Department Chief Minor Allen said, he has been wanting to create a memorial for officers who have paid the supreme sacrifice in Perry County. This year, that dream has become a reality, and the department has already begun necessary steps to ensure the project is completed.
“I never realized how many officers we had that had been killed in the line of duty,” said Allen, stating that until recently when he started researching it, he had thought it would be eight or nine officers. Instead, he said, he discovered that a total of 23 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in the last 120 years in Perry County. Additionally, he said, they have three more names that still need to be added at the state level, so the number will be 26 once completed, he said.
The city, Allen said, has honored our war heroes in many places, but not those who laid down there lives serving the people in the city and county. This project, he said, is intended to change that. The HPD, Allen said, is working with Lt. Jeff Richie of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, and has formed a committee of both departments (three officers and three deputies) to ensure that the project is taken care of.
“These people had been forgotten really, they need to be remembered and they need to be honored,” said Allen.
The officers that the memorial project is planned to honor will include three Hazard Police Department members, 16 Perry County Deputies, two Constables, one Kentucky State Police Trooper and one Railroad Detective. Two of them, Allen said, were killed outside Perry County in the line of duty, one in Breathitt and another in Harlan, however they lived or were assigned to Perry County during the time.
The fallen heroes include:
HAZARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Patrolman Alford Holland EOW 12-6-1922
Patrolman Russell s. Wooten EOW 7-6-1920
Town marshal Roy J. Draughn EOW 12-18-1913
PERRY COUNTY SHERIFFS
DEPARTMENT
Deputy Alex Eversole EOW 1-4-1983
Deputy Hiram A. Ritchie EOW 6-30-1980
Deputy Sam Fields EOW 11-10-1956
Deputy George Puckett EOW 4-26-1950
Deputy Bill Baker EOW 3-11-1950
Deputy Jerry Stamper EOW 3-4-1950
Deputy James Cornett EOW 12-24-1943
Deputy Elhanon Jones EOW 2-10-1940
Deputy Borkan Jones EOW 3-29-1929
Deputy Mack Summers EOW 12-23-1928
Deputy William Smith EOW 12-24-1923
Deputy Robert H. Napier EOW 12-21-1922
Deputy James Holiday EOW 9-22-1922
Deputy Richard J. Crawford EOW 8-4-1922
Deputy Walter N. Campbell EOW 9-23-1921
Deputy Lem Nolan EOW 10-10-1916
CSX RAILROAD POLICE
Special agent Shelby W. Nease EOW 7-18-1989
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE
Trooper Delano G. Powell EOW 7-8-1965
PERRY COUNTY CONSTABLES
OFFICE
Constable Thomas J. Wilder EOW 5-20-1926
Deputy Marshal Schley Wilder EOW 2-21-1926.
“When we moved to the new police department it started to become more of a reality for me that we had a place and location to do it now where it would be properly displayed,” said Allen. “It’s going to be a place where those family members can drive by,” he said. “I just think it will be a great benefit to our community to have that to remember those people.
“This will be a place where if anyone lays down their life in the line of duty, God forbid we ever have to again, but the reality is that it is going to happen, but this will be a place to permanently memorize what they did for our community,” said Allen.
The project committee, Allen said, hopes to have the monument built by late summer or early fall if possible. HPD has begun fundraising, said Allen, and have already raised approximately $5,000.
“I’m thinking that is probably close to half of what we need so far, so we’re going to continue yo raise money,” said Allen.
If anyone has a family member that was an officer and lost their lives in the line of duty, HPD officials encourage them to contact the department about adding their name to the memorial. They have to have been assigned to duty in Perry County. If anyone is interested in donating to the memorial, donations can be dropped off or mailed in to HPD at 200 Main St, Hazard, KY 41701.
