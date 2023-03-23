The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on March 15 announced that Kentucky will be receiving $300 million to assist in long-term flood recovery from last summer’s flooding.

During an event in Jackson, HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge made the announcement as she highlighted an overhaul of HUD’s disaster recovery efforts in order to “better serve communities who face the direct impacts of weather-related disasters.”

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said in a statement the funding, which will come through the Community Development Block Grant program, will assist in recovery in Breathitt, Casey, Clay, Cumberland, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Whitley and Wolfe counties. The Commonwealth of Kentucky will receive the funds initially and then determine grant amounts for individual communities.

In the announcement, Fudge said that, due to the increasing number of disasters and the agency’s increasing role in recovery, HUD has established the Office of Disaster Management, which will include the addition of dozens of new HUD staff remembers and the allocation of more than $3.3 billion, the source of the $300 million funding for Kentucky.

“HUD is committed to helping underserved communities in hard-hit areas recover from disasters,” Fudge said. “We know that far too often, not-so-privileged households bear the brunt of weather-related disasters. We will ensure they have access to the resources they need to rebuild and recover, equitably. Today’s announcement sends a strong message: Equity is elemental to the disaster recovery work of HUD and the Biden-Harris Administration.”

The CDBG-DR program, according to the statement from McConnell provides highly flexible funds for long-term recovery in communities affected by natural disasters. According to HUD, these funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including helping local governments cover their cost share of federal disaster recovery programs from other agencies, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Highway Administration. Communities can also use these funds to address their unique housing needs and promote economic development.

“Federal funding is a crucial component to mitigating the destruction and uncertainty that ensues after a devastating flood,” McConnell said. “I was proud to leverage my leadership position in the Senate to help swiftly secure this funding so that Kentucky’s communities and local governments have the resources they need to get back on their feet when disaster strikes our great state.”

Kentucky officials expressed appreciation for the funding.

“These funds have significant meaning not just on the local level, but on a very personal one,” said Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. “This spending uniquely positions the commonwealth and specifically communities devastated by the 2022 floods for significant recovery. It gives local city leaders the autonomy to rebuild their communities in a deliberate, thoughtful way and will instill hope for families rebuilding the foundation of their lives. I so appreciate Leader McConnell’s dedication to our Commonwealth in ways generations of Kentucky families will benefit from.”

“Hundreds of homes were destroyed and thousands were damaged in our district during last July’s catastrophic flooding,” said state Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard. “Consequently, we are generationally, physically, emotionally, and economically changed. I am thankful Sen. McConnell kept his word and did not forget about Eastern Kentucky when he traveled back to D.C., using his leadership position to secure this significant infusion of federal funds. This funding is vital in addressing the housing crisis in Eastern Kentucky that was exacerbated by the floods and will deliver sorely-needed assistance for Kentuckian's rebuilding.”

“This funding will make a real difference to many families in Eastern Kentucky who are still struggling to recover from the devasting floods this summer. We truly appreciate Senator McConnell’s commitment to Eastern Kentucky and his hard work to bring these much-needed federal resources to our recovery efforts,” said Scott McReynolds, executive director of Housing Development Alliance, an agency assisting directly in housing projects connected to the flood recovery.