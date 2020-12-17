In the days following the Dec. 9 fire at the Hazard Huddle House, several employees have been left without a job and are contemplating what their next steps are. With the holidays coming, employees said the fire has left many of them feeling lost.

Heather Nicole Goodson, a server at Huddle House, said she was in shock when she saw the fire.

“I think shock was my first reaction followed by how sad it was to watch and how not only my family, but every single person I work with and their family have all lost our jobs. Especially since we had already been out of work for three weeks. All of us were so excited to be starting back Monday and so thankful we would be because it’s so close to Christmas as well,” said Goodson.

Huddle House General Manager Paul Popp agreed, adding that the closures caused by COVID-19 and now the fire will leave many employees struggling with what to do.

“I guess it's going to hit everybody pretty hard, especially the timing with Christmas. It's been such a bad year, this is the second time we've been laid off this year. Most of us just got caught up now we're in the same spot as we were before,” said Popp.

Popp said although they are all sad about losing their jobs and the building, they are also all just glad that no one was in the building when the fire happened.

“Thankfully no one was in the building,” said Popp. “We had a girl lose her mother in a house fire (a few) days ago, and you know the Huddle House is a work place, a building and we'll put that back (together), but we're just more concerned for her. It's just a real emotional thing.”

Pop said the building can be rebuilt but his employees can't, and he is grateful they are all unharmed.

Santanna Pollard, the Huddle House server manager, said she was the establishment's longest employed server and had worked there for 10 years. Huddle House, she said, had been temporarily closed due to the shut down, but was scheduled to re-open on Monday, Dec. 14.

“We were closed for the last three weeks, we were supposed to open on Monday (Dec. 14),” said Pollard. “We had all been over there several times, just going over there,” she said, adding that during the closure, they had been decorating the building for Christmas and preparing things for re-opening.

Several of the employees, said Pollard, have not been able to receive unemployment benefits at this time, and where the business was temporarily closed, the insurance company will not be able to assist the employees.

“If we had been working and not shut down, then the insurance would have paid the employees, but where we wasn't working it won't help us,” said Pollard. “One of the girls out of all of us, none of us have gotten unemployment at this time,” said Pollard, explaining that all the employees have been calling and have been put on the wait list, but only one person has received the help they need.

“We all have kids, I have three myself,” she said, stating that she has a 9, 10 and 12 year-old. “Everyone at the Huddle House has kids. Everyone has all their bills and Christmas presents (to worry about).”

Huddle House, said Pollard, employed seven servers, five cooks and one general manager. The servers, she said, have set up a Go Fund Me account for the servers and are hoping to get some help through that. Additionally, she said, everyone from the Huddle House will seek temporary employment at other businesses until they can return to the Huddle House.

“It will be months before they can rebuild it,” said Pollard. “We're all going to try to find some kind of temporary job, because we can't get our unemployment, so we all need to find something until we open back up.”

According to Hazard Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Keith, the fire was in the roof of the building upon arrival, but was contained to just that structure.

“We got the call around 15 (minutes) to 10 p.m., and on arrival we had fire and heavy smoke coming from the roof,” said Keith. “We sent men inside the building and fire was up in the ceiling. The roof got unstable so we had to pull them out and it went from there, We were able to contain it quickly and there was no damage to any surrounding structures. We were there about five hours.”

The cause of the fire, said Keith, is still unknown.

“It's under investigation still, we're not 100 percent sure and can't really say at this point,” he said. The building, said Keith, was heavily damaged and will need to be torn down and rebuilt.