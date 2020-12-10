On Dec. 9, the Hazard Fire Department responded to a fire at the Huddle House located in the Village Lane shopping center in Hazard.
According to HFD Deputy Chief Robert Keith, nobody was in the building and there were no injuries. The fire, he said, was in the roof of the building upon arrival, but was contained to just that structure.
"We got the call around 15 (minutes) to 10 p.m., and on arrival we had fire and heavy smoke coming from the roof," said Keith. "We were able to contain it quickly and there was no damage to any surrounding structures," he said. "We were there about five hours."
The building, said Keith, was heavily damaged and will need to be torn down and rebuilt.
